Watch the White House coronavirus task force press conference here:
LIVE: Watch the Thursday White House coronavirus task force press conference
- Gwinnett schools to continue weekly assessments after Gov. Brian Kemp closes schools until April 24
- Ladder causes six vehicle accident that shut down I-85 north
- Gwinnett bus drivers take dutiful approach to meal deliveries
- A flight attendant dies, and colleagues are 'very much on edge'
- Six more Gwinnett cities declare states of emergency during COVID-19 outbreak
- Gov. Brian Kemp says he will not issue quarantine, will not force businesses to close
- Lawrenceville, Stone Mountain two of 23 areas picked for remote COVID-19 testing
- Two trucks, one carrying Vidalia onions, collide on Ga. 316 in Lawrenceville, causing fire, shut down of highway
- Gwinnett makes changes to trash collection operations because of COVID-19 outbreak
- Gwinnett County Public Schools hesitant to speculate on future of meal deliveries, graduation, promotion criteria
- Gwinnett County modifies park hours, closes some areas to enforce social distancing
- Gwinnett warns business, park closures could be coming if voluntary steps are not taken to contain COVID-19
- Georgia has 20 COVID-19 deaths and 555 confirmed cases
- Gwinnett health officials: Lawrenceville remote COVID-19 testing site is not for general public
