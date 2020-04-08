alertfeatured
LIVE: Georgia Governor Brian Kemp delivers coronavirus update
The latest coronavirus news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- Divers find body of Robert F. Kennedy's 8-year-old great-grandson
- Gov. Brian Kemp extends shelter in place order to April 30
- Broadway theaters extend coronavirus shutdown until early June
- LIVE: Georgia Governor Brian Kemp delivers coronavirus update
- A California nursing home was evacuated after its staff didn't show up
Articles
- Gov. Brian Kemp will issue shelter in place order, closing schools for the remainder of academic year
- Gwinnett has now had 400 COVID-19 cases and eight deaths
- State’s first nurse to die of COVID-19 worked at Piedmont Henry, employees say
- Atlanta-area entrepreneurs donate masks to Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office
- Anonymous donor gives face masks to Lawrenceville police
- Gwinnett police investigating apparent fatal shooting of North Carolina man in Norcross area
- Gwinnett small businesses trying to survive as COVID-19 outbreak hits bottom line
- Georgia shelter-in-place starts 6 p.m. Friday; exempts grocery stores, food pick-up, deliveries
- Georgia has received 65 reports of COVID-19 deaths since noon
- Sheriff's Office arrests man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend in Snellville after dropping off diapers
Images
Videos
Jackson EMC - Lawrenceville
Find a local business
Newspaper Ads
-
Apr 8
-
Apr 8
-
Apr 8
-
Apr 9
-
Apr 9
-
Apr 9
-
Apr 10
-
Apr 10
Online Poll
Have you personally been affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak?
This poll is for entertainment purposes only and not meant for scientific use.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.