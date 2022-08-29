'Limited set of materials' potentially covered by attorney-client privilege found in Mar-a-Lago search, Justice Department says

An aerial view of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen, Aug. 10, in Palm Beach, Fla. The Justice Department has identified "a limited set of materials" from its search of documents taken from Mar-a-Lago that potentially contain material covered by attorney-client privilege and is in the process of addressing privilege disputes, it said in a court filing August 29.
The Justice Department has identified "a limited set of materials" from its search of documents taken from Mar-a-Lago that potentially contain material covered by attorney-client privilege and is in the process of addressing privilege disputes, it said in a court filing Monday.
In a court filing last week, Trump, who is requesting a "special master" to oversee the review of evidence recovered from the search, pointed to some additional legal discussion of case law that he said supported his request. One of those cases had to do with his former attorney Rudy Giuliani. Nowhere in the filing did Trump suggest that material dealing with attorney-client privilege was seized in the FBI's search of his resort.
US District Judge Aileen Cannon has put both parties on notice that she had a "preliminary intent" to appoint a special master, a third-party attorney who would filter out privileged material seized in the search.
She has scheduled a hearing for Thursday in Florida.
The FBI used law enforcement personnel who were not part of the investigation to search Trump's office in order to protect against potential attorney-client privilege issues, according to a redacted version of the search warrant affidavit released Friday. The affidavit says that the FBI used a "Privilege Review Team" to search the "45 office," separate from the investigators who searched other areas of Trump's residence authorized by the warrant.
This story has been updated with additional details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.