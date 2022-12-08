The lights flickered back on in homes, businesses and along streets in a North Carolina county Wednesday after a dayslong outage caused by what authorities have described as targeted gun attacks on power substations.

Multiple law enforcement sources told CNN that while the motive behind the attacks in Moore County remains unknown, investigators are zeroing in on two possible threads centered around extremist behavior: writings by extremists on online forums encouraging attacks on critical infrastructure, and a series of recent disruptions of LGBTQ+ events across the nation by domestic extremists.

CNN's Raja Razek, Whitney Wild and Geneva Sands contributed to this report.

