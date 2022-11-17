Leonid meteor shower could bring an outburst of up to 250 meteors per hour

A Leonid meteor streaks across the sky over Ankara, Turkey, on November 17, 2020. This year's shower is set to peak on Thursday evening.

 Dogukan Keskinkilic/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Known as some of the fastest meteors around, the Leonids blaze across the night sky annually during the month of November. Historically, they are considered to be one of the most impressive meteor showers on record, largely due to the meteor storm they form roughly every 33 years, causing thousands of meteors to rain down in the night sky.

This is not a year for a storm, but there are still many chances to see the brilliant Leonids. On Thursday night, the shower is expected to peak at 7 p.m. ET, according to EarthSky. The celestial event will be visible to all of those on the night side of the world at that time.