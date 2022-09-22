Lebanon's banks are to remain closed indefinitely due to ongoing "risks" to employees and customers, the Association of Lebanese banks announced Wednesday.

The shutdowns follow a series of holdups across the country over the past month, with at least five separate banks held up by depositors last Friday alone in attempt to retrieve savings frozen in the banking system.

