The world's largest active volcano is shooting fountains of lava more than 100 feet high and sending a river of molten rock down toward the main highway of Hawaii's Big Island.

The leading edge of the lava flow gushing out of Mauna Loa is about 4.5 miles away from Saddle Road, also known as Daniel K. Inouye Highway, the Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency's website said Wednesday morning.

CNN's Dave Alsup, Rachel Ramirez, Chris Boyette and Monica Garrett contributed to this report.

