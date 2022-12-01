With the Mauna Loa volcano continuing to erupt on Hawaii's Big Island, local officials and residents are keeping an eye on the lava flow as it creeps closer to a major roadway and making plans for the possibility that access to the highway could soon be cut off and have a major impact on daily life.

Lava from Mauna Loa was 3.6 miles from Saddle Road, also known as Daniel K. Inouye Highway, as of Wednesday morning, the US Geological Survey said. The crucial roadway is the fastest route linking the east and west sides of the island.

CNN's Sara Smart, Paradise Afshar and Dave Alsup contributed to this report.

