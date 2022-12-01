Lava flow from Mauna Loa is slowing down. But that's not the only possible hazard from Hawaii's dual volcano eruptions

Lava from Mauna Loa is less than 4 miles from a key highway.

 Civil Air Patrol/USGS

First, the good news: The lava spilling out of Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano is slowing down, spreading out and not an immediate threat to people on the ground.

Now the bad news: Possible health hazards remain as two volcanoes keep erupting on Hawaii's Big Island, sending acidic gases into the air.

