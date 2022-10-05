Latinos remain grossly underrepresented in the media industry and are significantly more likely to perform service roles, according to the Government Accountability Office's (GOA) newest report on Latino representation in film, television, and other publishing entities.

The GOA's 2021 study found that Latinos make up 12% of the media workforce and 4% of industry management, despite making up 18% of the overall U.S. workforce.

CNN's Nicole Chavez contributed to this report.