Latest moves suggest DOJ investigation of 2020 election is looking at conduct directly related to Trump and his closest allies

Former Mike Pence chief of staff Marc Short testified in front of a grand jury in DC on Friday. Fellow Pence aide Greg Jacob testified last week as well.

 Getty Images, AP

The move by the Justice Department to bring two top aides to former Vice President Mike Pence in front of a federal grand jury is the most aggressive public step taken yet by prosecutors investigating the plots to subvert the 2020 election.

It signals that the Department's probe has reached inside former President Donald Trump's White House and that investigators are looking at conduct directly related to Trump's and his closest allies' efforts to overturn his election defeat.

CNN's Kara Scannell, Katelyn Polantz, Andrew Millman and Annie Grayer contributed to this report.

