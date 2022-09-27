Attorneys representing the newspaper where slain Las Vegas reporter Jeff German worked are arguing his "journalistic materials" were unlawfully seized by city police, according to a letter sent by the attorneys and obtained by CNN.

The letter, which was sent last Wednesday on behalf of the publisher of the Las Vegas Review-Journal to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the offices of the Clark County Public Defender and District Attorney, says the newspaper has "serious and urgent concerns" about protecting confidential sources and other unpublished work that may be on German's seized devices.

CNN's Eric Levenson, Amir Vera, Nick Watt and Chuck Johnston contributed to this report.

