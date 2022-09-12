Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles was charged with murder with a deadly weapon in the stabbing death of Las Vegas investigative journalist Jeff German, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday.

In the chilling case that has raised concerns about press freedoms in the United States, German was found dead with multiple stab wounds outside his home on September 2. DNA found underneath German's fingernails and surveillance footage helped police link Telles to the killing, authorities have said.

CNN's Travis Caldwell, Dakin Andone and Chuck Johnston contributed to this report.

