 Toronto, Ontario (CTV Network) -- Scientists are urging world leaders to act in order to protect the planet's threatened trees — and prevent further ecological and economic damage from their extinction.

Botanic Gardens Conservation International (BGCI), along with the Global Tree Specialist Group of the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Species Survival Commission (IUCN SSC), detailed this "warning to humanity" in a paper published last Wednesday in the New Phytologist Foundation journal Plants, People, Planet.

