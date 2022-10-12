Lake Mead's falling water level has exposed several shocking things in recent months -- previously sunken boats, old war ships and human remains. Now scientists are reporting a new discovery on Lake Mead's dry bed: rocks laced with volcanic ash that rained down on southern Nevada during explosive eruptions roughly 12 million years ago.

The record-low water levels are exposing sedimentary rocks that haven't been seen since the 1930s when the Hoover Dam was built and Lake Mead filled. Among these rocks, researchers with the University of Nevada in Las Vegas found ash deposits from volcanoes in Idaho, Wyoming and California.