LA City Councilmember Nury Martinez resigns from office, two days after stepping down from leadership post

Los Angeles City Council Acting President Mitch O'Farrell stressed the need for better representation on the council.

Los Angeles City Council member Nury Martinez resigned from her seat on Council District 6, two days after stepping down from her post as president for making racist remarks.

