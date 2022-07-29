Kushner recounts Jeff Sessions' attempts to block Trump's landmark criminal justice reform bill

Then-US Attorney General Jeff Sessions on September 18, 2018. Recounting his year-long effort to pass the First Step Act, Jared Kushner in his forthcoming memoir describes the numerous and ultimately unsuccessful efforts by then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions to thwart the landmark criminal justice reform legislation.

 Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

In his upcoming book, "Breaking History: A White House Memoir," Kushner details several efforts by Sessions to stymie his efforts to amass an unlikely coalition of conservative and liberal lawmakers -- and to dissuade then-President Donald Trump from backing them.

