Kite surfer dies after slamming into Fort Lauderdale home By Melissa Alonso and Rebekah Riess, CNN Aug 25, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A kite surfer who crashed into a beachfront home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Wednesday has died, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan said.The man, who was in his 50s, was transported to a hospital in critical condition but died from his injuries just after 1 p.m. ET, Gollan said.Fire rescue crews were dispatched to the home around 10 a.m. after reports that a man "had flown into the side of a residence," Gollan said.A bystander told fire rescue crews the man had launched from a beach a couple of homes down before striking the north side of the home, according to Gollan. The man's orange kite was still draped over the home's balconies while rescue crews were at the scene.Crews "experienced heavy winds and a strong thunderstorm" that moved quickly into the area around the time of the incident, Gollan added.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Recommended for you +9 10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week — Aug. 23 The views and opinions depicted here are those of the artists and do not necessarily reflect the views of this publication. Click for more. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Local Newsletter Get Gwinnett County and state news headlines delivered to your inbox every day. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Continents And Regions Death And Dying Deaths And Fatalities Florida Fort Lauderdale North America Society Southeastern United States Sports And Recreation Surfing The Americas United States Water Sports Stephen Gollan Rescue Surfer Meteorology Transports Kite Thunderstorm Wind More News News A Black veteran is killed by police after 911 call says he has a gun. But his sister says a crisis team should have been sent By Mark Morales, CNN 38 min ago 0 News 'I think we already broke:' Mississippi's nurses are resigning to protect themselves from Covid-19 burnout By Madeline Holcombe, Erica Hill and Laura Dolan, CNN 1 hr ago 0 News Kite surfer dies after slamming into Fort Lauderdale home By Melissa Alonso and Rebekah Riess, CNN 1 hr ago 0 News featuredurgent Rural Georgia counties reeling from virus onslaught By Andy Miller Georgia Health News 1 hr ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest Body camera footage shows 2019 beating of Black man by Louisiana state police officer A Black veteran is killed by police after 911 call says he has a gun. But his sister says a crisis team should have been sent 'I think we already broke:' Mississippi's nurses are resigning to protect themselves from Covid-19 burnout Kite surfer dies after slamming into Fort Lauderdale home Rural Georgia counties reeling from virus onslaught » More News Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesDacula High School community in mourning over death of senior killed in car crashBraves become first MLB team to sign NIL deals with college athletes, one each from UGA, TechTarget to open new supply chain facility in LawrencevilleThere were 190 confirmed new cases of COVID-19, 438 close contacts reported by Gwinnett schools over the weekendNearly 300 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Gwinnett County Public Schools on MondayFulton County, despite having a higher vaccination rate, has overtaken Gwinnett and leads Georgia in total COVID casesCommunity shares expectations for new Gwinnett schools Superintendent Calvin Watts at his first school board meetingMarket by Macy's concept stores to open in Snellville, McDonough this fallLeadership Gwinnett announces Class of 2022DAVID SHAFER: Joe Biden’s spending spree leaves Georgians with the bill CollectionsMUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County JailWeekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Aug. 22, 2021ON THE MARKET: This Suwanee estate boasts a primary home and a 'cottage in the woods' along with a large pond on 12-plus acresPHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Aug. 23IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from Aug. 16-22PHOTOS: Barrow County Animal Control Adoptable Pets of the Week — Aug. 23Barack Obama's 60th birthday bash: Who made the cut?Too hot to watch! These are the steamiest movie scenes ever filmedPHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Aug. 16PHOTOS: Barrow County Animal Control Adoptable Pets of the Week — Aug. 16 CommentedGwinnett County schools to again require face masks in school facilities, on buses (12)Renters are rejoicing now that eviction ban has been extended. What you need to know (4)Gwinnett school board officially hires Calvin Watts to be GCPS' new superintendent (3)Federal judge orders Biden administration to revive Trump-era border policy (2)Livid parents take their kids out of class in response to a school board member's Covid misinformation (2)2021 Gwinnett County property tax bills to be mailed by Saturday (2)THOMAS: DeSantis is standing up to the weenies (2)Gov. Brian Kemp to local governments: No COVID-19 mandates (2)Stone Mountain Park adopts new logo minus Confederate imagery (2)5 things to know for August 18: Afghanistan, coronavirus, tropical storms, wildfires, China (1) Featured Businesses Aurora Theatre 128 W Pike St, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 678-226-6222 Website Events Dennison Hearing Solutions 3511 Braselton Hwy, Dacula, GA 30019 770-209-2627 Website Fabric World Inc 1555 E Park Place Blvd, Stone Mountain, GA 30087 770-413-7655 Find a local business Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: August is National Dog Month. How did your favorite canine friend join the family? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: We adopted our dog from a shelter. We adopted our dog from a non-profit organization. We purchased our dog from a pet store. We adopted/purchased our dog from a breeder. Our dog just showed up one day and now it's family. A friend or family member gave us a dog from a litter. We're really not sure. It just showed up. We don't have a dog. Our dog joined the family in a way not listed here. Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.