King Charles drops plan to attend climate summit after government asks him not to, UK media reports

King Charles III is pictured in September carrying out official government duties at Buckingham Palace.

 Victoria Jones/PA/AP

King Charles III will miss the upcoming COP27 climate change summit in Egypt, CNN understands, after British media reported that Prime Minister Liz Truss advised him to drop his plans to attend.

CNN understands that the King's attendance at COP27 had not been confirmed and following consultations with the government, there was a joint agreement that this would not be the right occasion for Charles's first overseas visit as a sovereign.

