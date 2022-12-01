As a campus community gathered Wednesday to pay their respects for four University of Idaho students killed on November 13, officials clarified additional details in their investigation to find the culprit responsible for their deaths.

Authorities in the college town of Moscow, where the students were found, have previously said they suspected the killings were the result of a targeted attack. But an update from the City of Moscow on Wednesday referenced an earlier "miscommunication" with the Latah County Prosecutor's Office, which stated the attacker or attackers "specifically looked at this residence" and "one or more of the occupants were undoubtedly targeted."

