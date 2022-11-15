Kevin McCarthy beats far-right challenger 188-31 to lead House GOP

Kevin McCarthy, here in Washington, D.C., in September, is poised to lead the House GOP despite the far-right revolt.

 Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

The House Republican conference voted for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to be its leader after an underwhelming midterm election performance launched a search among conservatives for a challenger.

The vote puts McCarthy in line to be the next speaker of the House, presuming Republicans win at least three more seats of the 16 that have not yet been projected by CNN.

