US climate envoy John Kerry confirmed to CNN that formal climate talks with China have restarted at the UN's COP27 summit in Egypt, lifting a months-long freeze on negotiations and showing an early sign of concrete results from a meeting between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Bali earlier this week.

Asked to confirm whether formal talks between the US and China have resumed, Kerry said: "Yes, we are talking."

