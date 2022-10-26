A Kentucky coal miner who rushed straight from work to take his family to a University of Kentucky Wildcats practice game is on the shortlist for father of the year and earned praise from legendary coach John Calipari, who shared a picture of him and expressed admiration for his hard work and dedication to his son.

The photo, which has now gone viral, shows Michael McGuire and his son sitting in the stands at Saturday's Blue-White Game scrimmage that was played in Pikeville, in Eastern Kentucky.