Kentucky Christmas parade canceled amid threats to protesters calling for Emmett Till accuser's arrest

Bowling Green Police Chief Michael Delaney, right, and Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower announce the cancellation of Bowling Green's Christmas parade, following threats against protesters.

 Bowling Green Police Department

Bowling Green, Kentucky, has canceled its annual Christmas parade scheduled for Saturday due to threats against protests related to the notorious lynching of 14-year-old Emmett Till in 1955.

The city announced the cancellation in tweet. In a video posted on Facebook, Police Chief Michael Delaney said at least three groups planned to protest at noon on Saturday at two locations.