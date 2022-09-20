Kansas man sentenced to more than 5 years for performing illegal autopsies

Shawn Parcells is seen at a news conference in St. Louis County, Missouri, in August 2014, nine days after Michael Brown was killed by a policeman in Ferguson. Parcells was sentenced to more than 5 years for performing illegal autopsies.

 Jeff Roberson/AP

A Kansas man has been sentenced to five years and nine months after pleading guilty to one count of wire fraud connected to performing an illegal autopsy, the US Department of Justice said.

Shawn Lynn Parcells, 42, of Topeka, used his business National Autopsy Services LLC to "obtain fees from more than 350 clients for a total amount of $1,166,000," according to court documents, the DOJ said in a release Monday. "In many cases, the defendant failed to provide an authentic completed report."

