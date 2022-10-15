Ukrainian officials say the southern city of Zaporizhzhia came under attack again early Saturday, in an assault involving kamikaze drones and missiles.
The city was struck by "10 or more" C300 missiles Saturday morning, following four strikes by "kamikaze" drones overnight, said Oleksandr Starukh, the head of Zaporizhzhia's regional military administration.
"As a result of the Shahed-136 UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) attack, infrastructure facilities in the city of Zaporizhzhia were destroyed. Fires broke out, which were contained in time by our rescuers. There are no casualties," Starukh said.
Zaporizhzhia's acting mayor Anatoliy Kurtev also reported what he referred to as an "insidious attack on Zaporizhzhia with kamikaze drones" in a Telegram post.
Kamikaze drones, or suicide drones, are a type of aerial weapon system. They are known as a loitering munition because they are capable of waiting for some time in an area identified as a potential target and only strike once an enemy asset is identified.
The Ukrainian military and US intelligence say Russia is using Iranian-made attack drones in Ukraine.
US officials told CNN in July that Iran had begun showcasing Shahed series drones to Russia at Kashan Airfield south of Tehran the previous month.
The drones are capable of carrying precision-guided missiles and have a payload of approximately 50 kilograms (110 pounds).
Commented