Ukrainian officials say the southern city of Zaporizhzhia came under attack again from Russian forces early Saturday, in an assault involving kamikaze drones and missiles.

The city was struck by "10 or more" C300 missiles Saturday morning, following four strikes by "kamikaze" drones overnight, said Oleksandr Starukh, the head of Zaporizhzhia's regional military administration.

CNN's Katharina Krebs contributed reporting.