A Philippine archipelago known for tropical vacations will become the focus of political attention this week when Vice President Kamala Harris becomes the highest ranking US official to visit its main island.

Palawan is home to dive resorts as well as a Philippine military base that Harris will visit on Tuesday, according to a senior administration official, putting her on the edge of the South China Sea, where China has been building military bases -- some on islands claimed by the Philippines -- in one of the most outward signs of its ambitions in the Pacific.

CNN's Brad Lendon and Jasmine Wright contributed reporting.

