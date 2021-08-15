Michigan State Police are investigating after a police chase in Galesburg on Saturday night that ended with a suspect dead and a sheriff's deputy in critical condition.
The chase began at a Shell gas station on 35th street when deputies made contact with a suspect who had been pursued earlier by another agency, according to a Facebook post from the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office.
The suspect pointed a handgun at police at the gas station and then got into a vehicle and fled, according to the sheriff's office.
Kalamazoo County deputies pursued the suspect, who fired multiple rounds from his vehicle. One deputy was struck, causing the patrol vehicle to veer off the road, according to the statement.
Other deputies continued to chase the suspect, who eventually lost control of his vehicle and drove into a field, authorities said.
The vehicle became stuck, and the suspect stepped out and started firing at law enforcement officers again.
Deputies fired back, and the suspect died at the scene, according to the sheriff's office.
A passerby found the injured deputy and called 911, and the officer is now in the hospital in critical condition, the sheriff's office said.
"KCSO is asking for prayers and to please keep everyone involved in their thoughts," the sheriff's office Facebook post said.
