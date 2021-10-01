Justice Sotomayor rejects request to block New York City school vaccine mandate

By Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States, Steve Petteway source - http://www.oyez.org/justices/sonia_sotomayor (direct link), Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=7779138
In court papers, lawyers for the teachers argued that New York City, as well as the Department of Education and the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, have placed an "unconstitutional burden" on public school teachers. They wanted the high court to block the mandate while the appeals process played out.
In August, New York city officials issued an order requiring Department of Education staff who "work in-person" in a school setting or building to submit proof of at least one dose of vaccination of Covid-19.
The lawyers argued that instead of allowing teachers the opportunity to opt out of the vaccine mandate through weekly testing, the city's mandate "forces unvaccinated public-school employees to go on unpaid leave for nearly a year."
The challengers in the case gave different reasons for not wanting to get the vaccine including a concern over the long-term effects of the vaccine. They say the mandate "threatens the education of thousands of children in the largest public-school system in the country and violates the substantive due process and equal protection rights afforded to all public-school employees."
A federal district court had declined to block the mandate holding that it "represents a rational policy decision surrounding how best to protect children during a global pandemic."
The court said that although there are other means of preventing the spread of Covid 19, "it is not shocking for the City to conclude that vaccination is the best way to do so, particularly at a time when viral transmission rates are high."
