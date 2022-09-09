1232480587

In his first public comments since the Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade, Justice Neil Gorsuch, seen here in 2021, said he hoped the results of an internal investigation into the leak of a draft opinion of the decision would be done "soon."

 Erin Schaff/Pool/Getty Images

In his first public comments since the Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade, Justice Neil Gorsuch said he hoped the results of an internal investigation into the leak of a draft opinion of the decision would be done "soon."

"The chief justice appointed an internal committee to oversee the investigation," Gorsuch told the 10th US Circuit Bench and Bar Conference in Colorado Springs on Thursday, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal.

