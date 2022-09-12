Justice Department subpoenas more than 30 people in Trump's orbit in January 6 probe

Then-President Donald Trump on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, on January 19, 2019.

 Yuri Gripas/Reuters/File

Top officials from Donald Trump's political fundraising and former campaign operation are among dozens of people in the former President's orbit who received grand jury subpoenas in recent days -- as the Justice Department intensifies its criminal investigation into January 6, 2021, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.

Among them are former Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien and Sean Dollman, who worked for Trump's 2020 presidential campaign as chief financial officer, sources familiar with the matter tell CNN. Neither Stepien nor Dollman responded to CNN's requests for comment.

