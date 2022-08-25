Justice Department submits proposal under seal for redacting the Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit

The Justice Department has submitted under seal its proposal for redacting the Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit, the department said on August 25.

 Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Justice Department Spokesman Anthony Coley said: "The United States has filed a submission under seal per the Court's order of Aug. 22. The Justice Department respectfully declines further comment as the Court considers the matter."

