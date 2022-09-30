Justice Department asks court to speed up appeal of special master review in Mar-a-Lago case

The Justice Department has asked the 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals to speed up its schedule for weighing the department's appeal of a judge's order requiring a special master to review classified documents from Mar-a-Lago.

 Joe Raedle/Getty Images

In the expedition request filed to the 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday, the DOJ proposed a briefing schedule that would wrap up written briefs by November 11, while asking the appeals court to schedule a hearing at its earliest convenience. Under the current schedule for the appeal, the last written brief is due about a month later, and oral arguments have not been scheduled yet.

