Justice Department asks appeals court to revive its criminal probe into classified Mar-a-Lago documents

Seen here are the documents seized during the August 8 search by the FBI of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. The Justice Department asked an appeals court on September 16 to intervene in the fight surrounding the classified documents.

 Department of Justice/AP

The Justice Department on Friday asked an appeals court to put on hold parts of a judge's order requiring a third-party review of the materials seized last month at Mar-a-Lago.

In its request with the 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals, the Justice Department said the lower court's move to block criminal investigations from reviewing the seized documents marked as classified would cause irreparable harm, writing that the "criminal investigation is itself essential to the government's effort to identify and mitigate potential national-security risks."

