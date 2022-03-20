Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, DC, on Friday evening "after experiencing flu-like symptoms," the court's public information office said Sunday evening, but he does not have Covid-19.
"It is not COVID related. The Justice does not have COVID," a spokesperson for the Supreme Court said.
"He underwent tests, was diagnosed with an infection, and is being treated with intravenous antibiotics," the court's press release said.
"His symptoms are abating, he is resting comfortably, and he expects to be released from the hospital in a day or two. Justice Thomas will participate in the consideration and discussion of any cases for which he is not present on the basis of the briefs, transcripts, and audio of the oral arguments," it added.
Thomas' hospitalization comes as the justices, all of whom are vaccinated and boosted against Covid-19, are expected to take the bench Monday morning for arguments. Thomas will not participate remotely in oral arguments over the telephone Monday, according to the Supreme Court spokesperson. After years of near total silence from the bench, Thomas now regularly asks the first questions at oral arguments.
This story has been updated with additional information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.