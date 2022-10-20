1232480745

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett rejected a challenge to the Biden administration's student loan forgiveness program on October 20.

 Erin Schaff/Pool/Getty Images

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett rejected a challenge to the Biden administration's student loan forgiveness program on Thursday, declining to take up an appeal brought by a Wisconsin taxpayers group.

The order is a win for President Joe Biden for now, though there are other challenges in the pipeline making their way up to the high court.