A Los Angeles jury will begin the fourth day of deliberations Wednesday in the sexual assault trial of former movie producer Harvey Weinstein, who's awaiting a verdict while already serving prison time for a rape conviction in New York.

Jurors began deliberations Friday and have been deliberating for approximately 11 hours to date. They will resume Wednesday at 9:30 a.m PT (12:30 p.m. ET).

CNN's Christina Maxouris contributed to this report.

