The second sexual assault trial of Harvey Weinstein, the former movie producer accused of using his Hollywood influence to lure women into private meetings and assault them, will continue Monday after a Los Angeles jury deliberated for another day Friday.

Weinstein, behind bars in a medical unit, awaits a verdict on two counts of forcible rape and five counts of sexual assault involving four women -- a model, a dancer, a massage therapist and a producer. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.

CNN's Christina Maxouris contributed to this report.

