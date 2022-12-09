The second sexual assault trial of Harvey Weinstein, the former movie producer accused of using his Hollywood influence to lure women into private meetings and assault them, entered its sixth day Friday in the hands of a Los Angeles jury.

Weinstein, behind bars in a medical unit, awaits a verdict on two counts of forcible rape and five counts of sexual assault involving four women -- a model, a dancer, a massage therapist and a producer. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.

CNN's Christina Maxouris contributed to this report.

