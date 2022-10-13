During their second day of deliberations Thursday, the 12-person jury tasked with recommending a death sentence or life in prison for the Parkland, Florida, school shooter will examine the AR-15 he used in the 2018 massacre.

Jurors began their deliberations Wednesday morning, later asking for a readback of two multiple-day testimonies. Shortly after 5 p.m., the jury requested to see the AR-15 Nikolas Cruz, now 24, used during the shooting.

CNN's Denise Royal, Carlos Suarez and Sara Weisfeldt contributed to this report.