A Los Angeles jury returned to court Monday to continue its deliberations in the second sexual assault trial of disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, who is accused of using his Hollywood influence to lure women into private meetings and assault them.

Weinstein faces two counts of forcible rape and five counts of sexual assault involving four women -- a model, a dancer, a massage therapist and a producer. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.

CNN's Christina Maxouris contributed to this report.

