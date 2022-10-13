Jurors expected to examine the AR-15 the Parkland shooter used as they deliberate possible death sentence

Nikolas Cruz appears in court on October 12, 2022. Jurors are now deliberating to determine whether to recommend death or life in prison.

The 12-person jury tasked with recommending a death sentence or life in prison for the Parkland, Florida, school shooter is expected to examine the AR-15 he used in the 2018 massacre when jurors begin their second day of deliberations Thursday.

The jury asked shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday, the first day of deliberations, to see the weapon that Nikolas Cruz, now 24, used to carry out the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School -- the deadliest at a US high school -- in which 17 people were killed.

