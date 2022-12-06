A Los Angeles jury is meeting Tuesday for a third day of deliberations in the sexual assault trial of former movie producer Harvey Weinstein, who's awaiting a verdict while already serving prison time for a rape conviction in New York.

Weinstein is accused of using his Hollywood influence to lure women into private meetings and assault them. In Los Angeles, he faces two counts of forcible rape and five counts of sexual assault involving four women -- a model, a dancer, a massage therapist and a producer. Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.

