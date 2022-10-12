Jurors begin deliberations over death penalty for Parkland shooter

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz stands during the penalty phase of his trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on October 11.

 Amy Beth Bennett/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

A 12-person jury in the sentencing trial of the Parkland, Florida, school shooter has begun deliberating over whether to recommend he be sentenced to death or life in prison.

The jury, which received its instructions from Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer in court Wednesday morning, will be sequestered during deliberations.

CNN's Carlos Suarez, Sara Weisfeldt and Alta Spells contributed to this report.