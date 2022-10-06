A NASA spacecraft recently flew by Jupiter's moon Europa, and one of its cameras spied fascinating features on the icy crust of the ocean world.

The Juno spacecraft, which has been orbiting Jupiter since 2016, made its closest approach yet to Europa on September 29, flying within 219 miles (352 kilometers) of its icy surface. The mission captured some of the highest-resolution images ever taken of Europa's ice shell in over two decades.