USA-ELECTION/GEORGIA

A Georgia Judge is weighing the "urgent" decision on whether to allow early voting in the Georgia runoff on Saturday after Thanksgiving. The lawsuit was brought earlier this week by Sen. Raphael Warnock's campaign.

 Bob Strong/Reuters

A Georgia judge acknowledged on Friday that "time was of the essence" as he decides whether to allow early voting on Saturday, November 26, in the state's US Senate run-off election, though he did not give a specific timeframe for when he will issue a ruling.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Thomas Cox only said at a hearing Friday that it would come at an "appropriate time."