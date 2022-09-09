hypatia-h_1f137511a6643794c0fd00f742b09d9a-h_4a9c61ed316980815987cf2ab411bbf8.jpg

A federal judge has dismissed former President Donald Trump's lawsuit against Hillary Clinton (left), the Democratic National Committee and more than two dozen other people.

 Getty Images

A federal judge has dismissed former President Donald Trump's lawsuit against Hillary Clinton, the Democratic National Committee, several ex-FBI officials and more than two dozen other people and entities that he claims conspired to undermine his 2016 campaign by trying to vilify him with fabricated information tying him to Russia.

US District Judge Donald Middlebrooks dismissed the lawsuit Thursday, saying "most of Plaintiff's claims are not only unsupported by any legal authority but plainly foreclosed by binding precedent."

