Judge set to determine if the conviction of 'Serial' subject Adnan Syed will be vacated

On September 19, a court hearing could determine whether to vacate the murder conviction of Adnan Syed, the subject of the popular "Serial" podcast that reexamined his case.

 Baltimore Police Department

Syed is serving a life sentence after he was convicted in 2000 of first-degree murder, robbery, kidnapping and false imprisonment for the slaying of his ex-girlfriend, Hae Min Lee. He has maintained his innocence and has been appealing his convictions for years.

