Judge seals autopsy reports of Uvalde mass shooting victims

A judge in Uvalde has sealed autopsy reports of those killed during the Robb Elementary School mass shooting in May. Pictured is a makeshift memorial for the school victims on July 10, in Uvalde, Texas.

 Eric Gay/AP

A Texas district court judge in Uvalde has sealed autopsy reports of those killed during the Robb Elementary School mass shooting in May.

Judge Camile Dubose of the 38th District Court on Friday ordered the records be sealed and provided to the local district attorney "for the purpose of assisting in the investigation and potential prosecution or prosecutions" connected to the ongoing investigation.